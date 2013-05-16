May 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.86 percent on Thursday compared with 6.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.24 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/06/13) 31.50/32.50 06.77/06.99 06.97/07.19 2M(22/07/13) 63.75/65.25 06.74/06.90 06.98/07.14 3M(20/08/13) 91.50/93.25 06.63/06.75 06.91/07.04 6M(20/11/13) 175.25/177.25 06.35/06.42 06.79/06.86 1Y(20/05/14) 338.00/340.00 06.17/06.21 06.91/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.7723 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)