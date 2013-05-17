May 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.91 percent on Friday compared with 6.86 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.21 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/06/13) 32.00/33.00 06.86/07.08 07.07/07.28 2M(22/07/13) 63.25/65.00 06.78/06.97 07.02/07.21 3M(21/08/13) 92.50/94.25 06.69/06.81 06.97/07.09 6M(21/11/13) 177.00/179.00 06.40/06.47 06.84/06.91 1Y(21/05/14) 340.50/342.50 06.20/06.24 06.94/06.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.8865 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)