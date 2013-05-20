May 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.84 percent on Monday compared with 6.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.29 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/06/13) 34.00/35.00 06.83/07.03 07.03/07.23 2M(22/07/13) 61.75/63.50 06.71/06.90 06.95/07.14 3M(22/08/13) 92.00/94.00 06.63/06.78 06.91/07.06 6M(22/11/13) 175.50/177.50 06.33/06.40 06.76/06.84 1Y(22/05/14) 337.25/339.25 06.13/06.16 06.87/06.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.0368 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)