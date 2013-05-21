May 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.80 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.26 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/06/13) 33.00/34.25 06.84/07.10 07.04/07.30 2M(23/07/13) 62.00/63.75 06.74/06.93 06.98/07.17 3M(23/08/13) 91.50/93.50 06.60/06.74 06.88/07.02 6M(25/11/13) 176.50/178.50 06.29/06.36 06.73/06.80 1Y(23/05/14) 336.00/338.00 06.10/06.14 06.84/06.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.0395 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)