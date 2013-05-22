May 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.88 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.26 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/06/13) 32.75/33.75 06.95/07.16 07.14/07.36 2M(24/07/13) 62.75/64.50 06.76/06.95 07.00/07.19 3M(26/08/13) 94.75/96.75 06.63/06.77 06.91/07.05 6M(25/11/13) 179.25/181.25 06.37/06.44 06.81/06.88 1Y(27/05/14) 347.00/349.00 06.20/06.23 06.94/06.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5220 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)