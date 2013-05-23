May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.76 percent on
Thursday compared with 6.88 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.19 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/06/13) 33.25/34.25 06.99/07.20 07.19/07.40
2M(29/07/13) 63.75/65.25 06.70/06.86 06.94/07.10
3M(28/08/13) 93.25/94.75 06.61/06.71 06.89/06.99
6M(29/11/13) 177.50/179.50 06.25/06.33 06.69/06.76
1Y(28/05/14) 341.25/343.25 06.09/06.13 06.83/06.87
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.9910 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
