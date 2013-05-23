May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.76 percent on Thursday compared with 6.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.19 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/06/13) 33.25/34.25 06.99/07.20 07.19/07.40 2M(29/07/13) 63.75/65.25 06.70/06.86 06.94/07.10 3M(28/08/13) 93.25/94.75 06.61/06.71 06.89/06.99 6M(29/11/13) 177.50/179.50 06.25/06.33 06.69/06.76 1Y(28/05/14) 341.25/343.25 06.09/06.13 06.83/06.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.9910 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)