May 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.49 percent on Monday compared with 6.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.15 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/06/13) 31.50/32.50 06.89/07.11 07.09/07.31 2M(29/07/13) 61.25/62.75 06.59/06.75 06.83/06.99 3M(29/08/13) 90.25/92.00 06.44/06.56 06.72/06.84 6M(29/11/13) 167.75/169.75 05.98/06.05 06.42/06.49 1Y(29/05/14) 326.00/328.00 05.86/05.90 06.60/06.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.6198 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 24-May-2013. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)