May 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.49 percent on
Monday compared with 6.49 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.15 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/06/13) 31.50/32.50 06.89/07.11 07.09/07.31
2M(29/07/13) 61.25/62.75 06.59/06.75 06.83/06.99
3M(29/08/13) 90.25/92.00 06.44/06.56 06.72/06.84
6M(29/11/13) 167.75/169.75 05.98/06.05 06.42/06.49
1Y(29/05/14) 326.00/328.00 05.86/05.90 06.60/06.63
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.6198 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 24-May-2013.
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
