May 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.55 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.10 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/06/13) 30.75/31.75 06.94/07.17 07.14/07.37 2M(30/07/13) 61.50/63.00 06.60/06.76 06.84/07.00 3M(30/08/13) 90.50/92.25 06.44/06.57 06.72/06.85 6M(29/11/13) 169.00/171.00 06.05/06.12 06.48/06.55 1Y(30/05/14) 329.75/331.75 05.92/05.95 06.65/06.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7423 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)