May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.60 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.16 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/06/13) 30.00/31.00 06.95/07.19 07.15/07.38
2M(31/07/13) 63.00/64.00 06.70/06.81 06.94/07.05
3M(30/08/13) 91.75/93.25 06.54/06.65 06.83/06.93
6M(29/11/13) 171.00/173.00 06.10/06.17 06.53/06.60
1Y(30/05/14) 334.50/336.50 05.96/06.00 06.71/06.74
Spot rate : 1$ = 56.2430 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)