May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.60 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.16 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/06/13) 30.00/31.00 06.95/07.19 07.15/07.38 2M(31/07/13) 63.00/64.00 06.70/06.81 06.94/07.05 3M(30/08/13) 91.75/93.25 06.54/06.65 06.83/06.93 6M(29/11/13) 171.00/173.00 06.10/06.17 06.53/06.60 1Y(30/05/14) 334.50/336.50 05.96/06.00 06.71/06.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.2430 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.