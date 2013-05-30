May 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.58 percent on Thursday compared with 6.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/07/13) 31.75/32.75 06.89/07.10 07.08/07.30 2M(05/08/13) 63.75/65.50 06.58/06.76 06.82/07.00 3M(03/09/13) 91.25/93.25 06.45/06.59 06.74/06.88 6M(03/12/13) 170.75/172.75 06.07/06.14 06.51/06.58 1Y(03/06/14) 333.25/335.25 05.94/05.98 06.68/06.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.0995 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)