May 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.61 percent on Friday compared with 6.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.24 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/07/13) 32.75/33.75 06.83/07.03 07.02/07.23 2M(05/08/13) 63.50/65.00 06.62/06.77 06.85/07.01 3M(04/09/13) 92.00/93.75 06.46/06.58 06.74/06.87 6M(04/12/13) 173.00/175.00 06.11/06.18 06.54/06.61 1Y(04/06/14) 338.50/340.50 05.99/06.03 06.73/06.77 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.4958 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.