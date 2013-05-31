May 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.61 percent on
Friday compared with 6.58 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.24 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/07/13) 32.75/33.75 06.83/07.03 07.02/07.23
2M(05/08/13) 63.50/65.00 06.62/06.77 06.85/07.01
3M(04/09/13) 92.00/93.75 06.46/06.58 06.74/06.87
6M(04/12/13) 173.00/175.00 06.11/06.18 06.54/06.61
1Y(04/06/14) 338.50/340.50 05.99/06.03 06.73/06.77
Spot rate : 1$ = 56.4958 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
