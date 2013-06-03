Jun 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.48 percent on
Monday compared with 6.61 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.19 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/07/13) 31.50/32.50 06.77/06.99 06.97/07.19
2M(05/08/13) 61.75/63.50 06.53/06.72 06.77/06.95
3M(05/09/13) 90.50/92.50 06.35/06.49 06.63/06.77
6M(05/12/13) 169.50/171.50 05.98/06.05 06.41/06.48
1Y(05/06/14) 330.75/332.75 05.85/05.88 06.59/06.62
Spot rate : 1$ = 56.5740 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
