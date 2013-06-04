Jun 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.31 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.48 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.25 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/07/13) 32.75/33.75 06.59/06.80 06.79/06.99 2M(06/08/13) 61.00/62.50 06.44/06.60 06.68/06.84 3M(06/09/13) 89.00/90.75 06.23/06.36 06.52/06.64 6M(06/12/13) 165.00/167.00 05.81/05.88 06.24/06.31 1Y(06/06/14) 321.75/323.75 05.68/05.72 06.42/06.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.6423 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)