BRIEF-India cenbank to allow standalone primary dealers to participate in 14-day term repo auction on Mar 31
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017
Jun 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.15 percent on Wednesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.00/6.11 3 YEARS 6.00/6.15 4 YEARS 6.09/6.25 5 YEARS 6.14/6.30 7 YEARS 6.05/6.31 10 YEARS 5.95/6.21 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 8 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.