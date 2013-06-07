Jun 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.34 percent on Friday compared with 6.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.15 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/07/13) 31.25/32.25 06.70/06.91 06.90/07.11 2M(12/08/13) 61.75/63.25 06.41/06.56 06.64/06.80 3M(11/09/13) 88.50/90.25 06.19/06.31 06.47/06.59 6M(11/12/13) 166.50/168.25 05.85/05.91 06.28/06.34 1Y(11/06/14) 321.00/323.00 05.66/05.69 06.39/06.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.7445 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)