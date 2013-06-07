Jun 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.34 percent on
Friday compared with 6.30 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.15 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(11/07/13) 31.25/32.25 06.70/06.91 06.90/07.11
2M(12/08/13) 61.75/63.25 06.41/06.56 06.64/06.80
3M(11/09/13) 88.50/90.25 06.19/06.31 06.47/06.59
6M(11/12/13) 166.50/168.25 05.85/05.91 06.28/06.34
1Y(11/06/14) 321.00/323.00 05.66/05.69 06.39/06.43
Spot rate : 1$ = 56.7445 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
