Jun 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Monday compared with 6.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.18 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/07/13) 31.25/32.50 06.58/06.84 06.78/07.04 2M(12/08/13) 61.25/63.00 06.34/06.52 06.58/06.76 3M(12/09/13) 89.00/90.75 06.11/06.23 06.39/06.51 6M(12/12/13) 165.00/167.00 05.70/05.76 06.12/06.19 1Y(12/06/14) 315.00/317.00 05.45/05.49 06.18/06.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 57.7820 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.