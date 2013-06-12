Jun 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.37 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.03 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/07/13) 32.75/33.75 06.62/06.82 06.81/07.02 2M(14/08/13) 62.00/63.75 06.37/06.55 06.60/06.78 3M(16/09/13) 93.00/95.00 06.20/06.33 06.48/06.61 6M(16/12/13) 173.50/175.50 05.87/05.94 06.31/06.37 1Y(16/06/14) 329.00/331.00 05.61/05.65 06.35/06.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.2740 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)