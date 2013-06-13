Jun 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.31 percent on Thursday compared with 6.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.11 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/07/13) 31.25/32.50 06.51/06.77 06.71/06.97 2M(19/08/13) 63.25/65.00 06.27/06.45 06.51/06.68 3M(17/09/13) 90.00/92.00 06.11/06.25 06.39/06.53 6M(17/12/13) 170.25/172.25 05.81/05.88 06.25/06.31 1Y(17/06/14) 325.00/327.00 05.56/05.60 06.29/06.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.4140 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)