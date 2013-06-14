Jun 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.24 percent on
Friday compared with 6.31 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.95 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/07/13) 30.75/31.75 06.48/06.69 06.68/06.89
2M(19/08/13) 61.75/63.25 06.30/06.45 06.53/06.68
3M(18/09/13) 88.75/90.75 06.10/06.24 06.38/06.52
6M(18/12/13) 166.25/168.25 05.74/05.81 06.17/06.24
1Y(18/06/14) 317.75/319.75 05.50/05.54 06.22/06.25
Spot rate : 1$ = 57.7410 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
