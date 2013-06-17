Jun 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Monday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.11 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/07/13) 30.75/31.75 06.48/06.69 06.68/06.89 2M(19/08/13) 60.00/61.75 06.22/06.40 06.45/06.64 3M(19/09/13) 87.75/89.50 06.03/06.15 06.31/06.43 6M(19/12/13) 163.75/165.75 05.66/05.73 06.09/06.16 1Y(19/06/14) 312.75/314.75 05.42/05.45 06.13/06.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 57.7310 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)