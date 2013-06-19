Jun 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.17 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/07/13) 33.25/34.25 06.66/06.86 06.86/07.06 2M(21/08/13) 61.75/63.50 06.29/06.47 06.52/06.70 3M(23/09/13) 92.00/93.75 06.08/06.20 06.36/06.48 6M(23/12/13) 170.25/172.25 05.72/05.79 06.14/06.21 1Y(23/06/14) 324.00/326.00 05.49/05.52 06.20/06.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.7445 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)