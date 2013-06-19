Jun 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.00 percent on Wednesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.84/5.94 3 YEARS 5.85/6.00 4 YEARS 5.95/6.10 5 YEARS 6.00/6.15 7 YEARS 5.90/6.19 10 YEARS 5.80/6.09 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 8 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)