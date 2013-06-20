Jun 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.32 percent on
Thursday compared with 6.21 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.20 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/07/13) 33.75/35.00 06.88/07.13 07.07/07.33
2M(26/08/13) 66.00/67.75 06.41/06.57 06.64/06.81
3M(24/09/13) 93.50/95.25 06.21/06.33 06.49/06.61
6M(24/12/13) 174.25/176.25 05.82/05.89 06.25/06.32
1Y(24/06/14) 331.50/333.50 05.55/05.59 06.28/06.31
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7000 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
