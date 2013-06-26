Jun 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.36 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/07/13) 35.00/36.00 06.47/06.65 06.67/06.85 2M(30/08/13) 65.25/67.00 06.32/06.49 06.56/06.73 3M(27/09/13) 92.25/94.00 06.18/06.30 06.47/06.58 6M(31/12/13) 178.50/180.50 05.85/05.92 06.29/06.36 1Y(30/06/14) 339.00/341.00 05.63/05.67 06.38/06.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.8538 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)