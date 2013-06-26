Jun 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.36 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.41 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(31/07/13) 35.00/36.00 06.47/06.65 06.67/06.85
2M(30/08/13) 65.25/67.00 06.32/06.49 06.56/06.73
3M(27/09/13) 92.25/94.00 06.18/06.30 06.47/06.58
6M(31/12/13) 178.50/180.50 05.85/05.92 06.29/06.36
1Y(30/06/14) 339.00/341.00 05.63/05.67 06.38/06.41
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.8538 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)