Jun 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.40 percent on
Monday compared with 6.32 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.11 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(26/07/13) 33.00/34.00 06.72/06.93 06.92/07.12
2M(26/08/13) 64.25/66.00 06.44/06.61 06.68/06.85
3M(26/09/13) 94.25/96.00 06.26/06.38 06.54/06.66
6M(26/12/13) 176.25/178.25 05.89/05.95 06.33/06.40
1Y(26/06/14) 334.50/336.50 05.60/05.63 06.35/06.39
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7340 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
