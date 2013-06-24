Jun 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.40 percent on Monday compared with 6.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.11 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/07/13) 33.00/34.00 06.72/06.93 06.92/07.12 2M(26/08/13) 64.25/66.00 06.44/06.61 06.68/06.85 3M(26/09/13) 94.25/96.00 06.26/06.38 06.54/06.66 6M(26/12/13) 176.25/178.25 05.89/05.95 06.33/06.40 1Y(26/06/14) 334.50/336.50 05.60/05.63 06.35/06.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7340 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)