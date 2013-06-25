Jun 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.41 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.95 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/07/13) 35.00/36.25 06.69/06.93 06.88/07.12 2M(27/08/13) 64.50/66.25 06.46/06.64 06.71/06.88 3M(27/09/13) 94.75/96.50 06.30/06.41 06.58/06.70 6M(27/12/13) 176.50/178.50 05.90/05.96 06.34/06.41 1Y(27/06/14) 336.25/338.25 05.63/05.67 06.38/06.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7030 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)