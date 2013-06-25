Jun 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.41 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.40 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.95 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(29/07/13) 35.00/36.25 06.69/06.93 06.88/07.12
2M(27/08/13) 64.50/66.25 06.46/06.64 06.71/06.88
3M(27/09/13) 94.75/96.50 06.30/06.41 06.58/06.70
6M(27/12/13) 176.50/178.50 05.90/05.96 06.34/06.41
1Y(27/06/14) 336.25/338.25 05.63/05.67 06.38/06.42
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7030 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)