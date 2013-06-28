Jun 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.30 percent on
Friday compared with 6.40 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.64 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(02/08/13) 32.25/33.50 06.36/06.61 06.56/06.81
2M(03/09/13) 64.00/66.00 06.21/06.41 06.45/06.65
3M(03/10/13) 92.25/94.00 06.06/06.18 06.35/06.46
6M(02/01/14) 174.75/176.75 05.81/05.87 06.24/06.30
1Y(02/07/14) 340.75/342.75 05.71/05.74 06.44/06.48
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.6995 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)