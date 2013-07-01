Jul 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.33 percent on
Monday compared with 6.30 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.64 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/08/13) 34.00/35.25 06.36/06.59 06.56/06.79
2M(03/09/13) 62.75/64.50 06.25/06.42 06.49/06.66
3M(03/10/13) 90.75/92.75 06.09/06.22 06.37/06.50
6M(03/01/14) 173.75/175.75 05.83/05.89 06.26/06.33
1Y(03/07/14) 338.75/340.75 05.73/05.76 06.47/06.50
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.1490 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
