Jul 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.33 percent on Monday compared with 6.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.64 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/08/13) 34.00/35.25 06.36/06.59 06.56/06.79 2M(03/09/13) 62.75/64.50 06.25/06.42 06.49/06.66 3M(03/10/13) 90.75/92.75 06.09/06.22 06.37/06.50 6M(03/01/14) 173.75/175.75 05.83/05.89 06.26/06.33 1Y(03/07/14) 338.75/340.75 05.73/05.76 06.47/06.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.1490 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)