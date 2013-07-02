Jul 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.48 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.33 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.11 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/08/13) 33.00/34.25 06.54/06.79 06.74/06.99 2M(05/09/13) 64.50/66.50 06.39/06.59 06.63/06.83 3M(07/10/13) 95.00/97.00 06.21/06.34 06.49/06.62 6M(06/01/14) 180.25/182.25 05.99/06.05 06.42/06.48 1Y(07/07/14) 351.00/353.00 05.88/05.91 06.61/06.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.4145 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)