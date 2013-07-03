Jul 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.60 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.48 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.07 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/08/13) 33.25/34.50 06.51/06.76 06.71/06.96
2M(05/09/13) 65.50/67.25 06.42/06.59 06.66/06.83
3M(07/10/13) 96.75/98.50 06.25/06.36 06.53/06.65
6M(06/01/14) 185.75/187.75 06.10/06.16 06.53/06.60
1Y(07/07/14) 363.00/365.00 06.01/06.04 06.75/06.78
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1005 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
