Jul 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.60 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.48 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.07 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/08/13) 33.25/34.50 06.51/06.76 06.71/06.96 2M(05/09/13) 65.50/67.25 06.42/06.59 06.66/06.83 3M(07/10/13) 96.75/98.50 06.25/06.36 06.53/06.65 6M(06/01/14) 185.75/187.75 06.10/06.16 06.53/06.60 1Y(07/07/14) 363.00/365.00 06.01/06.04 06.75/06.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1005 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)