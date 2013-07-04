Jul 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.59 percent on Thursday compared with 6.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.07 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/08/13) 32.75/34.00 06.42/06.66 06.62/06.86 2M(10/09/13) 66.50/68.25 06.31/06.48 06.55/06.72 3M(08/10/13) 94.25/96.00 06.22/06.34 06.50/06.62 6M(08/01/14) 184.50/186.50 06.09/06.16 06.52/06.59 1Y(08/07/14) 364.00/366.00 06.06/06.09 06.80/06.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0905 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)