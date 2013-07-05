Jul 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.44 percent on
Friday compared with 6.59 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.52 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/08/13) 35.00/36.00 06.23/06.40 06.43/06.60
2M(10/09/13) 64.25/66.00 06.17/06.34 06.41/06.58
3M(09/10/13) 92.75/94.50 06.10/06.21 06.38/06.49
6M(09/01/14) 181.00/183.00 05.95/06.02 06.38/06.44
1Y(09/07/14) 358.25/360.25 05.94/05.97 06.68/06.71
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3395 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
