Jul 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.44 percent on Friday compared with 6.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.52 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/08/13) 35.00/36.00 06.23/06.40 06.43/06.60 2M(10/09/13) 64.25/66.00 06.17/06.34 06.41/06.58 3M(09/10/13) 92.75/94.50 06.10/06.21 06.38/06.49 6M(09/01/14) 181.00/183.00 05.95/06.02 06.38/06.44 1Y(09/07/14) 358.25/360.25 05.94/05.97 06.68/06.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3395 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)