Sep 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.86 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.82 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/10/13) 59.25/61.00 10.21/10.51 10.39/10.69 2M(12/11/13) 106.50/108.75 09.92/10.13 10.15/10.36 3M(12/12/13) 152.00/155.50 09.49/09.71 09.76/09.98 6M(12/03/14) 265.00/269.25 08.32/08.46 08.73/08.86 1Y(12/09/14) 466.75/471.75 07.27/07.35 07.99/08.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2162 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)