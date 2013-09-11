Sep 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.14 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.86 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 11.11 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/10/13) 57.75/59.25 10.31/10.58 10.49/10.76 2M(13/11/13) 107.00/109.25 10.02/10.23 10.25/10.46 3M(13/12/13) 153.75/156.75 09.65/09.84 09.91/10.10 6M(13/03/14) 272.00/276.75 08.58/08.73 08.99/09.14 1Y(15/09/14) 482.00/487.00 07.50/07.58 08.23/08.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9035 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)