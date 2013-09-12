Sep 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.33 percent on
Thursday compared with 9.14 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
10.93 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/10/13) 55.50/57.25 10.26/10.59 10.45/10.77
2M(18/11/13) 109.75/112.25 09.99/10.21 10.22/10.45
3M(16/12/13) 154.00/157.00 09.70/09.89 09.97/10.16
6M(18/03/14) 279.75/284.75 08.76/08.92 09.17/09.33
1Y(16/09/14) 486.00/491.00 07.63/07.71 08.36/08.44
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6673 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
