Sep 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.33 percent on Thursday compared with 9.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.93 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/10/13) 55.50/57.25 10.26/10.59 10.45/10.77 2M(18/11/13) 109.75/112.25 09.99/10.21 10.22/10.45 3M(16/12/13) 154.00/157.00 09.70/09.89 09.97/10.16 6M(18/03/14) 279.75/284.75 08.76/08.92 09.17/09.33 1Y(16/09/14) 486.00/491.00 07.63/07.71 08.36/08.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6673 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)