BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
Sep 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.25 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.93/7.21 3 YEARS 6.95/7.25 4 YEARS 7.07/7.31 5 YEARS 7.16/7.42 7 YEARS 6.88/7.28 10 YEARS 6.68/7.18 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
