Sep 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.79 percent on Monday compared with 9.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 11.81 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/10/13) 56.50/58.25 11.00/11.34 11.18/11.53 2M(18/11/13) 111.00/113.25 10.63/10.85 10.86/11.07 3M(18/12/13) 160.25/163.00 10.29/10.46 10.55/10.73 6M(18/03/14) 286.50/290.75 09.25/09.38 09.65/09.79 1Y(18/09/14) 492.50/497.25 07.88/07.96 08.60/08.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4840 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)