Sep 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.24 percent on Thursday compared with 9.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 11.18 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/10/13) 50.25/52.25 09.90/10.30 10.08/10.48 2M(25/11/13) 104.25/107.25 09.78/10.06 10.01/10.29 3M(23/12/13) 145.50/148.50 09.45/09.65 09.71/09.91 6M(24/03/14) 267.25/272.25 08.68/08.84 09.08/09.24 1Y(23/09/14) 464.75/469.75 07.53/07.61 08.22/08.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7480 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)