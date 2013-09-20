Sep 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.09 percent on Friday compared with 9.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 11.31 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/10/13) 49.50/51.25 09.68/10.02 09.86/10.20 2M(25/11/13) 100.00/102.75 09.46/09.72 09.68/09.94 3M(24/12/13) 142.50/145.75 09.18/09.39 09.44/09.65 6M(24/03/14) 264.00/268.50 08.55/08.70 08.95/09.09 1Y(24/09/14) 465.50/470.25 07.48/07.56 08.17/08.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2430 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)