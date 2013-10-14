Oct 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.83 percent on Monday compared with 8.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.39 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/11/13) 48.75/50.75 09.07/09.44 09.25/09.62 2M(17/12/13) 91.25/93.25 08.91/09.10 09.13/09.32 3M(17/01/14) 135.50/138.00 08.77/08.93 09.02/09.19 6M(17/04/14) 254.25/258.00 08.32/08.44 08.70/08.83 1Y(17/10/14) 450.75/455.00 07.35/07.42 08.04/08.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3036 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)