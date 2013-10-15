Oct 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.96 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.56 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/11/13) 48.00/49.75 09.16/09.49 09.34/09.67 2M(18/12/13) 93.00/95.00 09.02/09.21 09.24/09.43 3M(21/01/14) 143.00/145.75 08.91/09.08 09.16/09.33 6M(21/04/14) 264.00/268.00 08.44/08.57 08.83/08.96 1Y(20/10/14) 467.00/471.00 07.53/07.59 08.21/08.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6929 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)