Oct 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.99 percent on Thursday compared with 8.96 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.39 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/11/13) 47.75/49.25 09.13/09.42 09.31/09.59 2M(23/12/13) 95.25/97.50 08.96/09.17 09.18/09.39 3M(21/01/14) 138.25/140.75 08.91/09.07 09.16/09.32 6M(21/04/14) 260.75/264.25 08.49/08.61 08.87/08.99 1Y(21/10/14) 464.75/468.25 07.55/07.60 08.22/08.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5810 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)