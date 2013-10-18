Oct 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.00 percent on Friday compared with 8.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.42 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/11/13) 47.25/49.25 09.08/09.46 09.25/09.64 2M(23/12/13) 93.25/95.75 08.96/09.20 09.18/09.42 3M(22/01/14) 137.25/139.75 08.89/09.05 09.14/09.30 6M(22/04/14) 259.75/263.25 08.50/08.62 08.88/09.00 1Y(22/10/14) 463.25/467.25 07.56/07.63 08.23/08.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2760 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)