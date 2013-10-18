Oct 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.00 percent on
Friday compared with 8.99 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.42 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/11/13) 47.25/49.25 09.08/09.46 09.25/09.64
2M(23/12/13) 93.25/95.75 08.96/09.20 09.18/09.42
3M(22/01/14) 137.25/139.75 08.89/09.05 09.14/09.30
6M(22/04/14) 259.75/263.25 08.50/08.62 08.88/09.00
1Y(22/10/14) 463.25/467.25 07.56/07.63 08.23/08.30
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2760 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
