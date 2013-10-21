Oct 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.09 percent on
Monday compared with 9.00 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.63 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(25/11/13) 50.75/52.25 09.13/09.40 09.30/09.57
2M(23/12/13) 93.00/95.00 09.05/09.24 09.27/09.46
3M(23/01/14) 139.50/141.75 09.00/09.15 09.25/09.39
6M(23/04/14) 263.00/267.00 08.58/08.71 08.96/09.09
1Y(24/10/14) 471.25/475.25 07.64/07.71 08.31/08.38
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4885 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
