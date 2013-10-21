Oct 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.09 percent on Monday compared with 9.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.63 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/11/13) 50.75/52.25 09.13/09.40 09.30/09.57 2M(23/12/13) 93.00/95.00 09.05/09.24 09.27/09.46 3M(23/01/14) 139.50/141.75 09.00/09.15 09.25/09.39 6M(23/04/14) 263.00/267.00 08.58/08.71 08.96/09.09 1Y(24/10/14) 471.25/475.25 07.64/07.71 08.31/08.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4885 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)