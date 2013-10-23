Oct 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.04 percent on
Wednesday compared with 9.10 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.49 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(25/11/13) 47.50/49.00 09.09/09.38 09.26/09.55
2M(26/12/13) 94.25/96.25 09.02/09.21 09.23/09.42
3M(27/01/14) 142.00/144.00 08.96/09.09 09.21/09.33
6M(25/04/14) 262.75/265.75 08.56/08.66 08.94/09.04
1Y(27/10/14) 477.50/480.75 07.72/07.77 08.38/08.44
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5340 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
