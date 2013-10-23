Oct 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.04 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.49 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/11/13) 47.50/49.00 09.09/09.38 09.26/09.55 2M(26/12/13) 94.25/96.25 09.02/09.21 09.23/09.42 3M(27/01/14) 142.00/144.00 08.96/09.09 09.21/09.33 6M(25/04/14) 262.75/265.75 08.56/08.66 08.94/09.04 1Y(27/10/14) 477.50/480.75 07.72/07.77 08.38/08.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5340 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)