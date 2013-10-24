Oct 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.01 percent on
Thursday compared with 9.04 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.51 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(29/11/13) 49.00/50.25 09.10/09.33 09.28/09.51
2M(30/12/13) 95.00/97.00 08.96/09.15 09.18/09.37
3M(28/01/14) 138.50/140.50 08.95/09.08 09.19/09.32
6M(28/04/14) 261.25/264.25 08.53/08.63 08.91/09.01
1Y(28/10/14) 473.75/476.75 07.71/07.76 08.38/08.43
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4105 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
