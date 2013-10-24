Oct 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.01 percent on Thursday compared with 9.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.51 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/11/13) 49.00/50.25 09.10/09.33 09.28/09.51 2M(30/12/13) 95.00/97.00 08.96/09.15 09.18/09.37 3M(28/01/14) 138.50/140.50 08.95/09.08 09.19/09.32 6M(28/04/14) 261.25/264.25 08.53/08.63 08.91/09.01 1Y(28/10/14) 473.75/476.75 07.71/07.76 08.38/08.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4105 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)