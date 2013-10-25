Oct 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.81 percent on Friday compared with 9.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.45 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/11/13) 46.25/48.00 08.84/09.17 09.01/09.34 2M(30/12/13) 91.75/93.75 08.76/08.96 08.98/09.17 3M(29/01/14) 135.75/138.25 08.74/08.90 08.98/09.15 6M(29/04/14) 256.75/259.25 08.36/08.44 08.73/08.81 1Y(29/10/14) 468.75/471.50 07.61/07.65 08.27/08.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6250 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)