Oct 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.81 percent on
Friday compared with 9.01 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.45 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(29/11/13) 46.25/48.00 08.84/09.17 09.01/09.34
2M(30/12/13) 91.75/93.75 08.76/08.96 08.98/09.17
3M(29/01/14) 135.75/138.25 08.74/08.90 08.98/09.15
6M(29/04/14) 256.75/259.25 08.36/08.44 08.73/08.81
1Y(29/10/14) 468.75/471.50 07.61/07.65 08.27/08.31
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6250 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
