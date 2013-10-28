Oct 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.89 percent on Monday compared with 8.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.26 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/11/13) 45.00/46.25 08.90/09.15 09.07/09.32 2M(30/12/13) 90.75/92.75 08.83/09.02 09.04/09.24 3M(30/01/14) 136.25/138.25 08.79/08.92 09.03/09.16 6M(30/04/14) 259.25/261.25 08.45/08.52 08.83/08.89 1Y(30/10/14) 473.00/475.25 07.69/07.73 08.35/08.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5030 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)