Oct 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.89 percent on
Monday compared with 8.81 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.26 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(29/11/13) 45.00/46.25 08.90/09.15 09.07/09.32
2M(30/12/13) 90.75/92.75 08.83/09.02 09.04/09.24
3M(30/01/14) 136.25/138.25 08.79/08.92 09.03/09.16
6M(30/04/14) 259.25/261.25 08.45/08.52 08.83/08.89
1Y(30/10/14) 473.00/475.25 07.69/07.73 08.35/08.39
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5030 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
