Oct 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.60 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.24/7.53 3 YEARS 7.30/7.60 4 YEARS 7.36/7.66 5 YEARS 7.42/7.72 7 YEARS 7.10/7.60 10 YEARS 6.90/7.40 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)