Oct 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.91 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.22 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/11/13) 43.00/44.00 08.81/09.01 08.98/09.18 2M(31/12/13) 89.25/91.00 08.69/08.86 08.90/09.07 3M(31/01/14) 135.00/136.75 08.71/08.83 08.96/09.07 6M(30/04/14) 257.50/260.25 08.45/08.54 08.82/08.91 1Y(31/10/14) 473.00/476.00 07.70/07.74 08.36/08.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4630 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)